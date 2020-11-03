NHL News and Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Sharks sign Gabriel

Dan Milstein: The San Jose Sharks have signed Kurtis Gabriel to a one-year contract.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Doug Wilson on Gabriel: “Kurtis provides valuable depth to the organization, having experience at both the NHL & AHL level. He is a great teammate who brings an extremely competitive, hard working attitude on the ice.”

Seattle preparing for the expansion draft, no rush on naming a coach

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: During the last expansion draft process there were several teams that were offering up packages involving multiple players so that they could protect a certain player. The thought was that it wouldn’t be like that this time around for the Seattle Kraken.

The flat salary cap for the next couple of years could change that as there are plenty of teams with salary cap issues. There could be a few teams willing to give up a high pick to a top prospect to alleviate some salary.

“Well, I think certainly, that’s what we’re hoping,’” Kraken GM Ron Francis told The Athletic over the phone Friday. “But I think there are pros and cons, right? Obviously, the cap being flat should be a benefit to us. But I think you saw a lot of teams doing some maneuvering this summer, whether it was buyouts, moving players for picks and stuff, to help alleviate some of their situations.”

The Kraken have already started running mock expansion drafts and are preparing as if the 2021-22 season will start on time.

Kraken GM Ron Francis can’t comment on other teams players, but goaltenders Braden Holtby and Jake Allen will be available for the draft.

There would be that at least one team who would consider trading for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson this season and then making him available for the draft. He has four years left at $5 million per. Could Francis guarantee that team that he’d take Johnson as they might have someone more appealing at draft time?

The Kraken can’t make trades until they make their final expansion fee. They can talk to teams.

They are in no rush to hire a head coach and GM Francis won’t say if they’ve interviewed anyone. believes they’ve spoken with Gerard Gallant, who would be his choice.