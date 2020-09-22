NHL News and Rumors: Senators, Hurricanes, Golden Knights, Sabres

No Captain for the Senators next season

NHL.com: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that they won’t name a captain for next season but use three alternate captains.

“It’s not going to happen this season,” Smith said. “I can’t say not, but as of right now we’re not planning on it. We’re going to transition some of the younger guys into a leadership role.”

Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk are potential captain candidates.

Teams calling the Hurricanes about their goaltending, as Hurricanes looking to improve in net

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Teams are calling the Carolina Hurricanes about goaltender James Reimer, who is scheduled to make only $850,000 next season. He has a $3.4 million cap hit and his bonus of $2.25 million has already been paid out. The Hurricanes are also getting calls on Petr Mrazek.

Upgrading in net is one of the goals for the Hurricanes this offseason. Believe that one of the goalies they’ve targeted in Arizona Coyotes Darcy Kuemper. The Coyotes are looking to cut payroll. Could there be a fit for the Coyotes with Riemer plus another asset(s) for Kuemper?

Would the Sabres be interested in Fleury?

Jim Matheson: Wonder if a trade between the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights would work – Marc-Andre Fleury for Carter Hutton?

Fleury has two years left at a $7 million cap hit with salaries of $6.5 million and $6 million. Hutton has a year left at $2.75 million and could backup Robin Lehner.

Three options for the Wild with Dumba … Would they be okay with Ehlers?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild now have three defensemen with no-movement clauses – Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter. Wild GM Bill Guerin has three options with Matt Dumba:

“Trade Dumba this offseason, preferably for a top-6 centre. Wait until the trade deadline next season or even after the season before the expansion draft to make a move there. Keep Dumba and protect four defensemen in the expansion draft (meaning only four forwards).”

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets could use a top-four right-handed defenseman. The Jets don’t have a top-six center to offer up, but could the Wild be okay with winger Nikolaj Ehlers?