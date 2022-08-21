Ron Hextall Signs Jack St. Ivany Four Years After Drafting Him

NHL.com: The Philadelphia Flyers drafted Jack St. Ivany in 2018. Now, the Pittsburgh General Manager signed St. Ivany to a two-year deal on Saturday. That will pay the defenseman $950,000 per season and $82.500 in the minors. The contract includes a $95,000 signing bonus.

The defenseman went to Yale then transferred to Boston College two years ago. His senior season saw him break out a bit with 24 points in 35 games. Expect him to see time with Wilkes-Barre early on this season.

Tyler Bertuzzi In The Rumors For Detroit Now And Again?

Detroit Hockey NOW: Again, it may be weird that Dylan Larkin rumors were circulating a day before this article but yet here we are. Tyler Bertuzzi comes off a 30-goal season and will get paid at some point. The question is by whom. This is his contract year.

With most COVID protocols relaxing a bit, Bertuzzi should be able to play in Canada. That is the thought at least. This should only increase his potential scoring total. That hikes his value upward. Will Steve Yzerman pay his winger? Stay tuned.

Patrick Kane Rumors To The Edmonton Oilers?

Jason Gregor of OilersNation: This is one that just does not seem to go away. What if Patrick Kane could wind up a member of the Edmonton Oilers. It sounds far-fetched at best but hey, anything is possible.

Also, Kane’s contract is not that bad. Yes, he gets paid $10.5 million but only $2.9 million in salary. Chicago already paid the $4 million signing bonus. It would come down to the Blackhawks retaining half of the $5.25 million owed to Kane. That should not be a problem with Chicago’s ample salary cap space.

There could be a third team involved in any Kane move. One such team could be the Arizona Coyotes. For some time, that has been discussed as a possibility too. It would help defer some salary as well.

Remember, Patrick Kane controls where he wants to go. If he wants the best chance to win, then Chicago may have to take less to get rid of his contract. Either way, do not expect anything to happen anytime soon.