NHL News and Rumors: The Minnesota Wild Extend Jonas Brodin, More Extensions and Trades Could Be On The Way

The Wild extend Jonas Brodin for seven years

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension – a $6 million AAV.

Michael Russo: Wild GM Bill Guerin on the price to extend Brodin: “The value in Jonas is his defensive play. He’s an elite defender, not just a good one. He’s elite, and we put a premium on that just like putting the puck in the net.”

David Pagnotta: Salary breakdown for Brodin. His contract is all salary, no signing bonuses.

Year 1: $4 million

Year 2: $5 million

Year 3: $8 million

Year 4: $8 million

Year 5: $7.5 million

Year 6: $5.5 million

Year 7: $4 million

Brodin gets a full no-movement clause for the first four years. There is no, no-trade clauses for the final three years of the deal.

Cap Friendly: “With the #Wild signing Brodin to a $6M 7 yr contract beginning in 2021-22, the clubs (very early) projected cap hit for 2021-22 is $45M, with $36M in cap space This is with a current projected roster of 8, with 18 SPCs signed These values will change drastically before 2021-22″

Michael Russo: “The way the #mnwild is CURRENTLY constructed, starting in 2021-22, the Wild have a combined $27,113,461 invested annually into their top-4 D. Expansion options: Protect 8 skaters, trade a D in the next year or convince Suter/Spurgeon to waive no-move for purpose of expansion”

The potential fallout from the Brodin extension

Michael Russo of The Athletic: From a September 1st mailbag – “if all of a sudden one day we all wake up and learn that the Wild extend the contract of Brodin, you can bet your bottom dollar Dumba trade rumors will run rampant.”

Sources have said that there have been a lot of teams calling about Matt Dumba and they could be actively shopping him. Dumba could net the Wild a top-six forward, preferably a center.

Guerin when asked after extending Brodin if it means a defenseman could be traded.

“We could always think about doing that, but we’re really happy with our D corps the way it is. Not saying I won’t try to do anything else. It was kind of first things first with Jonas, let’s get him locked up, then see where we are.”

Dumba currently doesn’t have any trade protection – a 10-team no-trade clause doesn’t kick in until the 2021-22 season.

After next season forwards Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov will need a new contract. Marcus Foligno could get an extension as well.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk and forward Victor Rask could be buyout candidates.

Guerin on an extension for Fiala or Foligno: “They’re important pieces of our team. We’ll get there, but Jonas, you know … he was first up.”

The Wild want to re-sign Carson Soucy but contract talks haven’t started yet. Soucy will be a UFA.