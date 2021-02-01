NHL News and Rumors: The New York Rangers Put Anthony DeAngelo On Waivers

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic: The New York Rangers put defenseman Anthony DeAngelo on waivers yesterday after reports (three sources confirmed) that there was an incident between DeAngelo and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in the tunnel after their game Saturday night.

Larry Brooks: “Post has learned that it was K’Andre Miller who broke up the tussle in runway leading to room.”

“There’s always rumors, as you know,” Rangers coach David Quinn said. “I’m not going to address rumors. This isn’t about one incident. It’s not about one thing. It’s a situation the organization felt was best at this current time and we’ll see how the situation plays out. “It’s part of the business. It’s a decision we made. You’re always sitting down, evaluating your organization. It’s something we did. We’ll see how it plays out. … I don’t want to get into specifics. In 24 hours we’ll probably be able to be more specific and address the situation differently.”

There have been several incidents over the years involving DeAngelo.

DeAngelo has another year left on his contract at a $4.8 million cap and the Rangers have certainly looked for a trade partner. The Rangers are fairly deep organizationally on the right side, so DeAngelo may not have been in their long-term plans anyways.

If he goes unclaimed they could send him to the AHL or put him on their taxi squad. It seems doubtful that they would eat his salary cap hit and cut him loose.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Two quick thoughts on DeAngelo going on waivers.

“1. No bones about it. Tony has fallen out of favor quickly with #NYR. You don’t put a player like him on waivers otherwise. He caused the org headaches with offseason antics. It’s one thing if he’s playing well, but he’s not.

2. It’s very possible he doesn’t get claimed by another team. Then what? They’ll have the opportunity to move him freely from taxi squad to NHL roster & save cap space. But what will the player-org relationship be after this? Seems like a sticky situation.”

Adam Herman of Blue Shirt Banter: There have been multiple sources saying that have been issues between DeAngelo and Alexandar Georgiev dating back to 2017-18 in the AHL. Three sources have said that DeAngelo has had issues with defenseman K’Andre Miller and that one issue didn’t sit well with multiple players in the organization.

“Since the original publishing of this story, multiple sources alleged to Blueshirt Banter one incident that involved DeAngelo withholding the puck from Miller’s first NHL goal on January 26th against Buffalo in a manner that was not received well by some in the organization. DeAngelo, who was on the ice for Miller’s goal, collected the puck from the net”

The Rangers said the incident “is categorically false.”

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: A Rangers source and the agent for K’Andre Miller refutes the report that DeAngelo kept the puck. Ian Pulver, Miller’s agent:

“It’s K’Andre’s understanding that the NYR equipment manager, or whoever is responsible for getting it, has the puck and that it’s being framed like other first goals. At no time did he think otherwise.”

Greg Wyshynski: (thread) “The report on @BlueshirtBanter stated that DeAngelo’s alleged mistreatment of Miller “caught the attention and ire of multiple players” and included an incident that “involved DeAngelo keeping the puck from Miller’s first NHL goal scored against the Sabres” in a game on Jan. 26.

A source close to the Rangers indicated that while DeAngelo was seen collecting the puck from the Sabres’ net, he immediately handed it to the training staff and that the puck is due to be sent out for framing this week.

I also asked a source about the relationship between Miller and DeAngelo on @NYRangers and was told “it was a normal teammate relationship.” So take all of this for what it’s worth. At least when it comes to the “stolen puck,” a lot of pushback on that report.”