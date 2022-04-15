NHL News: Arizona Coyotes, Don Fehr, Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, and Alex Nedeljkovic

ASU may team up with the Coyotes

Craig Margan of PHNX Sports: If the Arizona Coyotes get approval from the Tempe City Council to build a 16,000 seat arena and entertainment district, the Arizona State University basketball teams could also play at the arena.

The arena and entertainment district has a $1.7 billion building estimate.

The City hasn’t voted on the proposal yet and it’s not known when they’ll vote.

Don Fehr report will become public

Chris Johnston: This morning the NHLPA will publish on their website the independent report into how Don Fehr handled the Kyle Beach situation.

Matthew Knies going back to Minnesota

Elliotte Friedman: Matthew Knies informed the Toronto Maple Leafs that he will be returning school next year.

Elliotte Friedman: His advisor, Matt Federico, said that the Maple Leafs don’t need to have any concerns about Knies future with the organization.

Pierre LeBrun: Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn’t disappointed that Knies is going back to school: “Minnesota and coach Motzko have a great program so we know he will continue to develop as he has.”

Dubas added that they were aggressive in trying to convince Knies to go pro over returning to school as the option to go back “was a great one.”

Auston Matthews becomes third Maple Leafs player to record 100 points

NHL Public Relations: Auston Matthews became third Toronto Maple Leafs player in team history to record 100 point in a season joining Doug Gilmore and Darryl Sittler.

Another game, another milestone for @AM34 🔥. Auston Matthews became the third player in @MapleLeafs history to hit 100 points in a season and the first in 28 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/7MM1NhXCe5 pic.twitter.com/DPQYyzpirY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2022

Matthews is the third U.S. born player in the past 25 years to record 100 points

Cue 'Party in the USA' Auston Matthews became the third U.S.-born player in 25 years to record 100 points in a season, joining Patrick Kane (2018-19 & 2015-16) and Johnny Gaudreau (2021-22).#NHLStats: https://t.co/7MM1NhXCe5 pic.twitter.com/bCODEftWdy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2022

A 46 save shutout for Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic