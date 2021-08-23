NHL News: Arizona Coyotes, Matt Niskanen, Marc-Andre Fleury, Rod Gilbert and Henrik Lundqvist

Not many temporary options for the Coyotes

Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider: The Arizona Coyotes may need to find a temporary home as they look to secure a new arena development in Tempe. Their lease at the Gila River Arena in Glendale is expiring after the season and talks of extending have broken off by the City.

Some potential short-term options include the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum – an old building that would need some upgrades. Could follow the Islanders’ retro approach while they played at the Nassau Coliseum while waiting for UBS Arena.

Chase Field – not made for hockey that would have some awkward viewing and crowd noise level wouldn’t be good. Not ideal.

Gila River Arena – maybe they could re-start negotiations and work out a short-term deal.

Potential options that are not possible include Footprint Center (Phoenix Suns arena), Desert Financial Arena (Arizona State University), Tucsan Arena, and Findley Toyota Center.

Matt Niskanen never filed for retirement

Bill Meltzer: Former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen never filed his retirement papers last year after he announced that he was retiring.

The Flyers suspended him without pay for salary cap purposes.

Rangers legend Rod Gilbert passes

New York Rangers: A statement from the Rangers on the passing of Rod Gilbert.

“Everyone in the Rangers organization mourns the loss of a true New York icon. Rod’s remarkable talent and zest for life personified this city and endeared him to hockey fans and non-hockey fans alike. Growing up a young Rangers fan, one of the first names I ever heard about was Rod Gilbert – he was synonymous with Rangers hockey. It was an incredible privilege to get to know Rod. His passion and dedication to the Rangers will forever be a source of inspiration for me.”

