NHL News: Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, and Coming out of COVID Protocol

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes are in talks with ASU to temporarily use their 5,000 seat arena for the next three to four years.

Statement from the Coyotes: “As we have said many times, we are completely committed to building our future in Arizona. As part of that process, we are excited to be exploring some great temporary arena options here before we move in to a new permanent home in the Valley.”

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on the Coyotes temporarily moving the ASU campus.

“And the reason I call it a surprise it because there’s only 5,000 seats in this venue and it’s something the Coyotes are actually quite excited about the possibility of going on. This is a place they could potentially play for three to four years while their new rink project goes ahead in Tempe. It’s very close to where that rink would be built in Tempe which they see as a positive and at this point the league seems to be on board as well.

The league doesn’t have any rules in terms of how seats have to be in the building because they view it as a temporary home much like the New York Islanders played for many years in Nassau Coliseum and in Brooklyn before going to Belmont. This is a temporary solution albeit one that could be a couple years for the Coyotes.”

Senators extend Nick Holden

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Nick Holden to a one-year contract extension worth $1.3 million. He has a 10-team no-trade clause.

Senators will challenge capacity restrictions

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk plans on challenging the capacity limits that Senators (and Toronto Maple Leafs) have to deal with.

“It’s sad. I don’t know who the people are that come up with these rules.

They’re misinformed and they’re miscalculated. They should be challenged and they will be challenged.”

The Senators and Maple Leafs are currently not allowed to have fans in the stands. On Monday they are allowed 500, and on February 21st up to 50 percent capacity.

MLSE is already in talks with the province about adjusting the capacity numbers.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators will decide soon if they will have the 500 fans in the stands beginning on January 31st or not. The option will likely only be given to season ticket holders until restrictions are lifted.

Returning from protocol

Jose M. Romero: Arizona Coyotes forward Ryan Dzingel and Antoine Roussel are out of COVID protocol and back practicing yesterday.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Zach Hyman is out of protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks coming out of COVID protocol are Thatcher Demko, Jaroslav Halak, and Conor Garland.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith is out of COVID protocol.