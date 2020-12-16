NHL News: Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers

Coyotes officially hire Stillman

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have officially hired Cory Stillman to be an assistant coach. The Coyotes coaching staff is now complete.

Arizona Coyotes: GM Bill Armstrong announces the hiring.

“We are very pleased to have Cory join Rick Tocchet‘s coaching staff,” said Armstrong. “Cory was a great player who won back to back Stanley Cups during his career. He is a very good coach who has a strong work ethic and a passion for the game. I’m confident that our players and staff will benefit from his knowledge, insight and expertise.”

Karlsson remaining in Sweden for the rest of the year

Chris Johnston: Forward Melker Karlsson has signed with Skelleftea AIK in Sweden for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Karlsson was UFA and had been with the San Jose Sharks for the past six seasons.

Senators Abramov will have multiple options

Bruce Garrioch: The GM, Jukka Holtar, of the Finnish team that Vitaly Abramov has been playing for, has told the Ottawa Senators that if Abramov doesn’t make the Sens and if the AHL doesn’t play, he’s welcomed back. Holtar added: “We have been in regular contact with Ottawa throughout the fall and have been very pleased with the work done here.”

The Edmonton Oilers settle lawsuit

Rick Westhead: The Dallas hotel that was suing the Edmonton Oilers for a bounced check are asking that the case be dismissed as the matter has been settled.

Rick Westhead: Oilers SVP Tim Shipton back on November 16th: “We have the same challenges as every business navigating through the … global pandemic. We are working diligently through our business operations & attending to outstanding issues from the unexpected stoppage of last season.”