NHL News: Artem Zub, Denis Gurianov, Mikhail Sergachev and Injury Updates

The Senators extend Artem Zub

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Artem Zub to a four-year, $18.4 million contract extension – a $4.6 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $4 million

2024-25: $4.8 million

2025-26: $4.8 million

2026-27: $4.8 million

On July 1st, 2023 a 10-team no-trade list will kick in.

“Artem’s transition to North American hockey has been remarkable,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He has worked hard to establish himself as an excellent NHL player and a strong defender. He consistently helps make us a better defensive team while he’s on the ice. We’re pleased to reach agreement with him on an extension of this length.”

Denis Gurianov granted a leave of absence

TSN: Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov has been granted an indefinite leave of absence for family reasons. The Stars didn’t provide any other information.

Mikhail Sergachev fined

NHL Player Safety: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was fined $5,000 for slashing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting.

NHL Injuries

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is getting closer to returning but is needing a few more reps first.

Defensemen Owen Power and Jacob Bryson are progressing but neither has a timeline on when they’ll be ready.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on defenseman Ryan Graves: “He’ll see our doctors when we get back.”

Ryan Graves just went awkwardly into the boards and couldn’t put any weight on his leg. Not good. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/fQUK4funyE — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) December 22, 2022

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin will miss tonight’s game with a neck injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd missed practice yesterday with a non-COVID illness.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Tom Wilson practiced with a regular jersey on for the first time. Forward Nicklas Backstrom had a full-contact jersey on again.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary skated in a no-contact jersey. Forward T.J. Oshie will miss the next two games. Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev.