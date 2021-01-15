NHL News: Aton Forsberg, Tyler Johnson, Jake Evans, and Jack Quinn

Forsberg back on waivers

Pierre LeBrun: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Anton Forsberg is the only player that was put on waivers yesterday.

Pierre LeBrun: The Edmonton Oilers do not have first dibs on Forsberg. It goes by the normal waiver order. If the Oilers do put a claim in on him and are successful, they can send him directly to their taxi squad/AHL and he doesn’t require to go waivers again. (The Hurricanes initially claimed Forsberg off waivers from the Oilers)

Pierre LeBrun: “Point being, let’s say another team claims Forsberg ahead of Edmonton, like Winnipeg for example, the Jets would have to carry him on their NHL roster or put him back on waivers to put him on taxi squad/AHL.”

Johnson back in

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson was back skating on the second line with Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli, and is expected to be in the lineup tonight.

He wasn’t in the lineup on Wednesday as he was on waivers.

Evans to the taxi squad

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens loaned forward Jake Evans to their taxi squad.

Players on the taxi squad can travel and practice with the team but their salaries don’t count against the salary cap.

Evans is expected to be available for the Canadiens for their game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Cap Friendly: “Each day on the Taxi Squad instead of the Active Roster saves the #Habs $6,465 against the cap. To put that into context, 36 days on the TS at Evans daily rate will save enough c/space to acquire a $1M player at the deadline without having to subtract a player off their roster.”

Quinn to taxi squad

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres assigned forward Jack Quinn to their taxi squad.