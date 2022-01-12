NHL News: Avalanche, Bruins, Wild, Waivers, and All-Star Coaches
Byram leaves the Avs

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram has left the team for personal reasons.

The Bruins sign Rask

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Tuukka Rask to a one-year, $1 million contract. The contract is all salary.

Prorated, he’ll make $545,000.

Fluto Shinzawa: Goaltender Jeremy Swayman will be assigned to Providence of the AHL. He is not eligible for the taxi squad.

Conor Ryan: Bruins GM Don Sweeney on his conversation with Swayman: “He just stared at me and said, ‘Well, if those two guys struggle, do I get the net?’ “And that’s what you want to hear.”

Wild extend Merrill

Sarah McLellan: The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a three-year contract with a $1.2 million salary cap hit.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers.

Claimed off waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Anaheim Ducks have claimed forward Lucas Elvenes off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

All-Star coaches have been named