NHL News: Avalanche, Bruins, Wild, Waivers, and All-Star Coaches

Byram leaves the Avs

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram has left the team for personal reasons.

The Bruins sign Rask

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Tuukka Rask to a one-year, $1 million contract. The contract is all salary.

Prorated, he’ll make $545,000.

Fluto Shinzawa: Goaltender Jeremy Swayman will be assigned to Providence of the AHL. He is not eligible for the taxi squad.

Conor Ryan: Bruins GM Don Sweeney on his conversation with Swayman: “He just stared at me and said, ‘Well, if those two guys struggle, do I get the net?’ “And that’s what you want to hear.”

Wild extend Merrill

Sarah McLellan: The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a three-year contract with a $1.2 million salary cap hit.

Jon Merrill, signed to a 3x$1.2M extension by MIN, is an all-defence bottom-pairing defenceman who takes a lot of penalties. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/pdFFfBRky3 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 11, 2022

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers.

that said, i always support wildly overreacting to 194 minutes of data so go wild folks — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 11, 2022

Claimed off waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Anaheim Ducks have claimed forward Lucas Elvenes off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Lucas Elvenes picked up on waivers by Anaheim. Maybe he doesn’t make it but when 64% of players that have a similar development path make the NHL and you can snag him for free… a gamble worth taking, especially as Elvenes is only 22. pic.twitter.com/dOHYbiNJZd — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) January 11, 2022

All-Star coaches have been named