NHL News: Avalanche, Canucks, Canadiens, Penguins, and the 2022 NHL Draft

Avs to sign Johnson

Adrian Dater: As previously noted, the Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Jack Johnson will finalize a one-year deal today or on Tuesday.

Boeser and Sutter out for the Canucks

Jay Janower: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that forward Brock Boeser will be out for the remainder of the pre-season and they are hopeful that he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season.

Forward Brandon Sutter won’t be ready for the start of the season. He is undergoing tests to determine what is causing his fatigue issues.

There is no timetable on when defenseman Travis Hamonic will arrive.

Edmundson and Price progressing

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that defenseman Joel Edmundson and goaltender Carey Price are progressing. Edmundson could start practicing this week and Price could return today.

Penguins Guentzel tests positive

Pittsburgh Penguins: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has tested positive for COVID. The Penguins are monitoring his situation and are following league protocols.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that after Guentzel’s positive test they are meeting with doctors about possibly implementing some of the COVID strategies that they used last season.

Sullivan: “Our team is going to do everything in its power to try to get out ahead of this.”

Pens Inside Scoop: The Penguins will now be testing players and staff every day for the time being.

In the locker room, the coaches could be more socially distanced and they could spread players out more when holding meetings.

Could a Thursday-Friday draft become a permanent thing?

Pierre LeBrun: The 2022 NHL draft will be held on Thursday and Friday instead of the usual Friday and Saturday.

The NHL is interested in seeing how the numbers are on Thursday for the first round compared to when they held it on Fridays. If the numbers are good they could make it a permanent change.

Pierre LeBrun: Day two of the draft will start at the same time as when it was held on Saturday – 11:00 AM.