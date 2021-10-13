NHL News: Avalanche, Penguins, Canucks, Islanders, Senators, and Waivers

MacKinnon tests positive, out tonight

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss their season opener on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID.

GM Joe Sakic said that MacKinnon’s positive test was on Monday and he didn’t practice on Tuesday. Sakic added that he’s “asymptomatic and feeling good.”

“The guys are responsible and careful in everything they do,” Sakic said. “But (COVID-19) is out there. Everybody in every sport is going to have to deal with it. It’s not going away anytime soon.”

Head coach Jared Bednar was put on the NHL’s COVID protocol list week and isn’t eligible to return until Saturday.

Elliotte Friedman: MacKinnon’s status for Saturday is not known yet.

Penguins sign Boyle and Auston-Reese in COVID protocol

Rob Rossi: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Brian Boyle to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

Forward Zach Auston-Reese is still in COVID protocol.

Canucks sign Chiasson

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed forward Alex Chiasson to a one-year deal with a $750,000 AAV. He was in camp on a PTO.

Islanders officially sign Bellows

Frank Seravalli: The New York Islanders have officially signed RFA forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year, one-way deal worth $750,000.

Senators extend Kelly

TSN: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Parker Kelly to a two-year contract extension.

Next year is a two-way deal with $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL. In 2023-24 it’s a one-way deal at $775,000.

Gusev heads back to the KHL

Aivis Kalnins: Forward Nikita Gusev signed a one-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.

Regular and unconditional waivers

Columbus Blue Jackets: Defenseman Mikko Lehtonen was suspended by the Blues Jackets for not reporting to their AHL team in Cleveland. Lehtonen was then put on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Elliotte Friedman: The Chicago Blackhawks have put Matej Chalupa on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Elliotte Friedman: The Vancouver Canucks have put Zack MacEwen on waivers. The Winnipeg Jets have put C.J. Suess on waivers.