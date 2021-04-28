NHL News: Avalanche, Peterson, Jarventie, and Divisional Playoff Races

Avs sign Barron to ELC

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed 2020 first-round pick Justin Barron to a three-year entry-level deal that kicks in next year. The deal carries a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1.159 million AAV.

2021-22: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus with $212,500 in “A’ performance bonuses.

2022-23: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus with $212,500 in “A’ performance bonuses.

2023-24: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus with $275,000 in “A’ performance bonuses.

Stars sign Peterson to ELC

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars signed 2017 fifth-round pick for forward Jacob Peterson to a two-year entry-level deal.

The deal carries a $842,500 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

Senators sign Jarventie to ELC

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have signed 2020 second-round pick forward Roby Jarventie to a three-year entry-level deal that will kick in next season. Jarventie signed an ATO with Belleville of the AHL and will report to the team are quarantining.

Senators GM Jarventie on the signing.

“We’re pleased to get Roby under contract at such an early stage of his development. He has already demonstrated good promise as a goal scorer while using what is both a good shot and good hockey sense. He’s competitive and has a knack for getting to the net. Acclimatizing to the North American game for the remainder of this season should prove valuable for him.”

