NHL News: Avalanche Trade for Alexandar Georgiev … Penguins Re-Sign Kris Letang for Six Years

The Rangers trade Alexandar Georgiev to the Avalanche

The New York Rangers have traded goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2022 3rd round pick, a 2022 5th round pick and a 2023 3rd round pick.

Adrian Dater: Official that pending UFA Darcy Kuemper will be going to the open market. The Avs didn’t have salary cap space to get a deal done.

Alexandar Georgiev, traded to COL, has struggled in a backup role with the Rangers in the past two seasons. Played well in the two seasons before that. He’s also a goalie. Lots of uncertainty but a cheap contract. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/lBjryvnywM — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 7, 2022

The Penguins sign Kris Letang to a six-year contract extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenseman Kris Letang to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension – a $6.1 million salary cap hit.

Pittsburgh Penguins: GM Ron Hextall on the Letang signing: “Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Penguin. The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15+ years, which includes three championships.”

Puck Pedia: The Penguins now have $15.3 million in salary cap space with 18 players under contract.

RFA: Kapanen, Heinen

UFA: Malkin, Boyle, Rakell, Rodrigues, Beaulieu

Pierre LeBrun: Compensation breakdown for Letang. Not sure of the signing bonus and salary breakdown.

2022-23: $8 million

2023-24: $8 million

2024-25: $6.2 million

2025-26 : $4.8 million

2026-27: $4.8 million

2027-28: $4.8 million

Adam Gretz: “Short-term that is a great deal for Letang and the Penguins. Long-term it doesn’t matter because he’s probably going to finish his career “retired” on LTIR.”

Adam Gretz: “Oh, the contract is apparently front-loaded? So he finishes it on LTIR with the Arizona Coyotes.”

Went for a run before the draft madness starts. Not fast enough though I guess. Penguins signed Kris Letang to a six-year deal with $6.1M AAV. He is still elite offensively with very good puck moving abilities. His defense is getting worse though. pic.twitter.com/bRs1YV4Mil — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 7, 2022