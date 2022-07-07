NHL News: Avalanche Trade for Alexandar Georgiev … Penguins Re-Sign Kris Letang for Six Years
The Rangers trade Alexandar Georgiev to the Avalanche

The New York Rangers have traded goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2022 3rd round pick, a 2022 5th round pick and a 2023 3rd round pick.

Adrian Dater: Official that pending UFA Darcy Kuemper will be going to the open market. The Avs didn’t have salary cap space to get a deal done.

The Penguins sign Kris Letang to a six-year contract extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenseman Kris Letang to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension – a $6.1 million salary cap hit.

Pittsburgh Penguins: GM Ron Hextall on the Letang signing: “Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Penguin. The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15+ years, which includes three championships.”

Puck Pedia: The Penguins now have $15.3 million in salary cap space with 18 players under contract.

RFA: Kapanen, Heinen
UFA: Malkin, Boyle, Rakell, Rodrigues, Beaulieu

Pierre LeBrun: Compensation breakdown for Letang. Not sure of the signing bonus and salary breakdown.

2022-23: $8 million
2023-24: $8 million
2024-25: $6.2 million
2025-26 : $4.8 million
2026-27: $4.8 million
2027-28: $4.8 million

Adam Gretz: “Short-term that is a great deal for Letang and the Penguins. Long-term it doesn’t matter because he’s probably going to finish his career “retired” on LTIR.”

  • Adam Gretz: “Oh, the contract is apparently front-loaded? So he finishes it on LTIR with the Arizona Coyotes.”