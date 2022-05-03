NHL News: Avs, Capitals, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Penguins, McDavid and Matthews

The Avalanche sign Danila Zhuravlyov
Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche have signed defenseman Danila Zhuravlyov to a two-year, entry-level contract.
The Capitals sign Bogdan Trineyev
Washington Capitals: The Capital signed 20-year old Bogdan Trineyev to a three-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $859,167.
The Capitals drafted Trineyev 117th overall in the 4th round of the 2020 draft.
The Blue Jackets sign Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have signed 2018 second-round pick, 49th overall, forward Kirill Marchenko to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Marchenko recorded 34 goals and 30 assists in 114 KHL games.
The Panthers sign Santtu Kinnunen
David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have signed their 2018 seventh-round pick, defenseman Santtu Kinnunen to a two-year, entry-level contract.
David Dwork: Panthers GM Bill Zito on Kinnunen: “Santtu is a talented defenseman who has proven himself playing professionally in Finland with Tappara Tampere. We look forward to watching him further his growth and development as he transitions to hockey in North America.”
The Penguins sign Raivis Ansons
Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins signed 2020 fifth round pick, 149th overall, forward Raivis Ansons to a three-year, entry-level deal.
Art Ross winner Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid became the seventh player to claim the Art Ross Trophy at least four times, joining Wayne Gretzky (10x), Gordie Howe (6x), Mario Lemieux (6x), Phil Esposito (5x), Jagr (5x) and Stan Mikita (4x). #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/7wTdgmQTsB pic.twitter.com/C2bI3Y94PX
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 1, 2022
After @AM34 won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for the second straight season, a player skating for an Eastern Conference team has now led the NHL in goals for 11 consecutive campaigns and 15 of the past 16 seasons dating to 2006-07. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/GFTyiswfmy
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 2, 2022
Rocket Richard winner Auston Matthews
