NHL News: Avs, Coyotes, Panthers, Blues, Maple Leafs, and Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon salary breakdown

Puck Pedia: Breakdown of Nathan MacKinnon’s eight-year, $12.6 million salary cap hit extension. He gets a full no-movement clause that kicks in immediately.

2023-24: $775,000 and a $15.725 million signing bonus.

2024-25: $775,000 and a $15.725 million signing bonus.

2025-26: $800,000 and a $15.25 million signing bonus.

2026-27: $9.15 million and a $3 million signing bonus.

2027-28: $990,000 and a $8.91 million signing bonus.

2028-29: $990,000 and a $8.91 million signing bonus.

2029-30: $990,000 and a $8.91 million signing bonus.

2030-31: $990,000 and a $8.91 million signing bonus.

The Coyotes re-sign Barrett Hayton

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract with an AAV of $1.775 million.

Craig Morgan: Hayton salary breakdown.

2022-23: $1.42 million

2023-24: $2.13 million

The Panthers sign Patrik Giles

Cap Friendly: The Florida Panthers have signed Patrik Giles to a two-year entry-level deal. He’ll have a cap hit of $812,500.

2022-23: $750,000, $50,000 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000, $50,000 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

The Blues lose Marco Scandella for at least six months

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Marco Scandella suffered a hip injury while training in late August. He had surgery on Tuesday on his right hip joint and will be re-evaluated in six months.

Andy Strickland: Scandella’s injury opens a spot up for defenseman Scott Perunovich, or the Blues could look at making an outside move.

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues can put Scandella and his $3.275 million cap hit on the LTIR.

The Maple Leafs lose a couple to injury

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren will miss training camp according to sources.

The Maple Leafs will have more details when training camp opens .

Frank Seravalli: Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall will miss the start of training camp according to sources. He’s being re-evaluated and will then have a timeline.

No timeline for Ryan Ellis

Frank Seravalli: There won’t be a Ryan Ellis update when training camp opens. He won’t be ready to start the season and there has been no timeline given.

The Avs sign Alex Galchenyuk to a PTO

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a PTO.