NHL News: Avs, Four Goal Leads, Roman Josi, Ryan Getzlaf, and Marian Hossa

Avs extend Kurtis MacDermid

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenseman Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year contract at a $987,500 AAV.

Four goal leads

Arda: (from ESPN Stats and before the Maple Leafs blew a four goal lead) Since 2005 the record for teams with a four goal at any point in a game is 3,435-6-16.

Josi continues to rack up multi-point games

Nashville Predators PR: Roman Josi is the third defenseman in the past 30 years to record 11 or more three-point outings in a single season. The others: Paul Coffey (12 in 1993-94) and Phil Housley (12 in 1992-93).

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf to retire after the season

Anaheim Ducks: Captain Ryan Getzlaf announced that he will retire after this season. His final home game will be on Sunday, April 24th against the St. Louis Blues.

“It’s been an honor to play in the NHL and spend my entire professional career with one organization. None of this would have been possible without my family, who offered unwavering love and support each step of the way. Thank you to our owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, for leading an organization committed to success on the ice, but more importantly, to making a positive impact in our community and to those in need.

“A special thanks to the general managers, coaches, support staff, teammates, and of course, our fans. Playing for the Ducks and living in Orange County is a dream for an athlete, and much of that is because of you. Thank you all.”

He’s played in 1,150 games so far with 282 goals and 731 assists for 1,013 points.

WATCH: Ryan Getzlaf’s opening remarks during his retirement press conference this afternoon at Honda Center. FULL PRESSER: https://t.co/suWfgSMnOi#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/eRT2l9QYiU — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 6, 2022

Marian Hossa will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Blackhawk

Ben Pope: Statement from Marian Hossa.

“The Blackhawks and city fo Chicago hold a special place in my heart. Making the commitment to this organization in 2009 was the best decision I ever made. For all the memories my teammates and I made together, including three Stanley Cup wins, my family created just as many off the ice. The fans embraced us as one of their own, treating us so kindly wherever we went. Retiring as a Blackhawks is a dream come true and I couldn’t image officially ending my career in any other way. I would like to tank the Wirtz family for making this a reality and for all they have done for me since I signed with the team.”