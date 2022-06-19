NHL News: Backstrom, Gaunce, Burakovsky, Cogliano, and Some Stanley Cup Notes

Nicklas Backstrom has hip surgery

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: 34-year-old Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent left hip resurfacing surgery on Friday.

No recovery timeline was given by the Capitals. The surgery was not as invasive as a full hip replacement surgery and his rehab will begin immediately.

Ed Jovanovski had same surgery back in 2013-14 and was able to return. Ryan Kesler had surgery on both hips and wasn’t able to return.

Backstrom previously had surgery on his left hip back in 2015.

The Blue Jackets re-sign Brendan Gaunce

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed forward Brandon Gaunce to a two-year, two-way contract. He would have been an unrestricted free agent.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the minors with $475,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the minors with $475,000 guaranteed.

Stanley Cup Notes

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky left last night’s game early. Coach Jared Bednar said that he need to be further evaluated, so no real update.

Peter Baugh: Avs forward Andrew Cogliano returned to the lineup for Game 2.

Steven Ellis: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy: “He’s our guy… he’s the best goalie in the world. We win together, we lose together.”

Greg Harvey: “The Avalanche become the 2nd team in NHL history to score 7+ goals while allowing 0 goals in the Finals, joining the 1991 Penguins who beat the North Stars 8-0.

They become just the 7th team in NHL history to score 7+ goals in 4 games in the same postseason and 1st since 1985!”

Kadri going for a twirl before the main group. Handling it much better but not shooting so far. pic.twitter.com/YNAvpmX4FX — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 18, 2022

Tampa fans are getting boo’d as they walk through McGregor Square. pic.twitter.com/c8RVkje2Cj — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) June 18, 2022