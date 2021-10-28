NHL News: Beach Speaks, Fehr Statement, Wheeler, Volkov and Subban

Kyle Beach identifies himself as John Doe

Erin Brown: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that he’ll be meeting with commissioner Gary Bettman today.

Elliotte Friedman: After coaching last night’s Panthers game, Quenneville didn’t talk to the media. Panthers GM Bill Zito won’t comment until after Quenneville meets with Bettman.

Pierre LeBrun: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will meet with Bettman on Monday.

NHLPA: Statement from NHL PA executive director Don Fehr.

“Kyle Beach has been through a horrific experience and has shown true courage in telling his story. There is no doubt that the system failed to support him in his time of need, and we are part of that system.

In his media interview, Mr. Beach stated that several months after the incident he told someone at the NHLPA the details of what happened to him. He is referring to one of the program doctors with the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. While this program is confidential between players and the doctors, the grave nature of this incident should have resulted in further action on our part. The fact that it did not was a serious failure. I am truly sorry, and I am committed to making changes to ensure it does not happen again.”

TSN: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks.

“First, we would like to acknowledge and commend Kyle Beach’s courage in coming forward. As an organization, the Chicago Blackhawks reiterate our deepest apologies to him for what he has gone through and for the organization’s failure to promptly respond when he bravely brought this matter to light in 2010. It was inexcusable for the then-executives of the Blackhawks organization to delay taking action regarding the reported sexual misconduct. No playoff game or championship is more important than protecting our players and staff from predatory behavior.

The Blackhawks have implemented numerous changes and improvements within the organization, including hiring a new leadership team that is committed to winning championships while adhering to the highest ethical, professional, and athletic standards.”

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac: “Stan and Al … they’re not directly complicit in the activities that happened. It’s not up to me to comment on whether they would like to deal with it differently or not. … I have a lot of respect for them as people. They’re good people.”

Wheeler out of protocol

Darren Dreger: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler is back with the team in Anaheim and out of COVID protocol.

Volkov back to Russia

Aivis Kalnins: After clearing unconditional waivers, Alexander Volkov signed a long-term deal with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.

Subban fined

NHL Player Safety: New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip on Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic.