NHL News: Beach to Meet With Bettman and Fehr, Blackhawks, and Cheveldayoff

Beach to have separate meetings with Bettman and Fehr

Rick Westhead: Kyle Beach will have a Zoom meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman . He’s also scheduled to have one with NHLPA executive director Don Fehr . Bettman and Fehr had requested the meetings.

Blackhawks ask for Aldrich’s name to be removed from the Stanley Cup

Emily Kaplan: Chicago Blackhawks owner Rockey Wirtz wrote a letter to the chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Lanny McDonald, to have Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup.

Pierre LeBrun: “Technically it’s the league that would decide taking a name off the Cup but the HHOF will simply forward this request to the league of course.”

TSN Hockey: Statement from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Hockey Hall of Fame Chair, Lanny McDonald, spoke with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly today regarding the request from the Chicago Blackhawks to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed from the Stanley Cup. The parties agree that this request is appropriate and that they will have further dialogue, including with the Stanley Cup trustees, on how best to effectuate this request.”

Cheveldayoff cleared by the NHL

NHL: The NHL ruled that Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was not responsible for the improper decisions that were made back in 2010 by the Chicago Blackhawks on the Brad Aldrich matter.

“While on some level, it would be easiest to paint everyone with any association to this terrible matter with the same broad brush, I believe that fundamental fairness requires a more in-depth analysis of the role of each person,” said Commissioner Gary Bettman. “Kevin Cheveldayoff was not a member of the Blackhawks senior leadership team in 2010, and I cannot, therefore, assign to him responsibility for the Club’s actions, or inactions. He provided a full account of his degree of involvement in the matter, which was limited exclusively to his attendance at a single meeting, and I found him to be extremely forthcoming and credible in our discussion.”

Winnipeg Jets: Statement from Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

“First and most importantly, I want to express my support of and empathy for Kyle Beach and all he has had to endure since 2010. He was incredibly brave coming forward to tell his story, We can all use his courage as an inspiration to do a better job of making hockey a safer space for anyone who wants to play the game.

Further, I want to express my gratitude to the National Hockey League for the opportunity to meet with Commissioner Gary Bettman, in person, and directly share my role in and recollection of events while I was Assistant GM of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.”