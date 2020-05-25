NHL News: Belmont Park Construction, Los Angeles As A Hub City? and Leaving Family A Concern For Players

Training facilities in New York can open up

Renaud Lavoie: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that pro leagues are now allowed to open up their training facilities: “We want you up. We want people to watch sports.”

Construction of the Islanders future home can continue

NHL.com: Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that the construction of the New York Islanders future home at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York can continue after being shut down by the pandemic back on March.

The arena is scheduled to be ready for the 2021-22 season.

Los Angeles in the running for being a hub city

Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period: A source who is directly involved with the return to play talks has said that Los Angeles is among the cities that are interested in becoming a hub city.

LA joins the already known cities of Edmonton, Columbus, Las Vegas, Toronto and Vancouver.

The Governor of California announced last week that fanless professional sports can start soon: “the first week or so of June.” LA Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement,

“I know for all of us we’d be very excited to be able to see our teams starting to get ready to play again. I look forward to hearing from the state what the protocols are going to be and the directives to make sure that the activity is able to happen in a way that keeps everybody as safe as possible,” she said.

There are hotels close by the Staples Center that have over a 1,000 rooms. The area has hosted large events in the past. There are hotels by other arenas that could be used as well.

Being away from family in a hub city a big concern for players

TSN: Being away from family is one of the big concerns for players that would be involved in the 24-team playoff format.

For players who are single and don’t have kids, it’s a little easier, but those with a family have concern with how things would work. Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk said the doesn’t think that players with kids would want to be away for lengthy stretches.