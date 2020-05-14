NHL News: Bettman On Finishing Season and Opening Protocols … Hosting Games In B.C.

Return to Play Committee talks again

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL-NHLPA Return to Play Committee held another meeting yesterday. It was their second day in a row for having a call. There are still talks on different format ideas and other issues. Get the sense that there is still lots of work ahead for the sides.

Bettman believes they can finish this season

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Gary Bettman believes they will be able to finish this season.

“I believe that if the right time comes, and the right circumstances, based on all of the options that we’re considering and our ability to execute them, we’ll get this season done,” Bettman said. “I don’t want to sound Pollyanna, but canceling is too easy a solution. That means you stop working hard to do all of the things that we’re doing, and I ultimately believe that there will be an opportunity.”

The NHL knows they will need to be flexible to finish this season and get a full year in next season, even if they have to start into December.

Bettman on opening protocols

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Gary Bettman on if the NHL can have standardized opening protocols of cleaning each arena.

“We’re going to have to,” Bettman said. “Every building’s configuration may be a little different, but … we have standardized procedures now in terms of medically what we require in our buildings, how locker rooms and facilities have to be cleaned, particularly in the back of the house. There will be standard protocols that we will insist upon in all of our buildings.”

Bettman on if some arenas are allowing fans?

“We’re going to have to adapt building by building. But there will be minimum standards that will be required.”

Hosting games in British Columbia

Shannon Coulter of Sportsnet: British Columbia Premier John Horgan said yesterday that the province is “in a good place” to be a hub city for NHL playoff games.

“I believe we’re in a good place to host, that’s why I contacted the commissioner,” Horgan said in a press conference. “The Canucks have been working very co-operatively with my minister; we’ve heard from others around the league that have other ideas about perhaps having all of the games played in British Columbia.”

Aside from the hosting game in Vancouver, the province has WHL rinks they could use.