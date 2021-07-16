NHL News: Bishop, Canadiens, Flames, Predators, Sharks and Panthers

Bishop to waive NMC for the expansion draft
Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop agrees to waive his no-movement clause for the expansion draft.
Sean Shapiro: There are still health concerns surrounding Bishop. It would still be a gamble by the Seattle Kraken to select him.
Jason Dickinson may be the top candidate to be selected by the Kraken.
Canadiens re-sign Belzile
Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have re-signed 20-year old Alex Belzile to a one-year, two-deal.
Flames re-sign Ritchie
Calgary Flames: The Flames have re-signed Nick Ritchie to a one-year, $900,000 deal.
Predators re-sign Smith
Nashville Predators PR: The Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL.
Sharks re-sign Gambrell
Cap Friendly: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year, one-way deal worth $1.1 million.
Yandle’s buyout numbers
Puck Pedia: Breakdown of Keith Yandle‘s buyout.
2021-22: $2.34 million Cap Hit – $4 million savings
2022-23: $5.39 million Cap Hit – $958,000 savings
2023-24: $1.24 million Cap Hit/Cost
2024-25: $1.24 million Cap Hit/Cost
Panthers re-sign Forsling and Duclair
Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have re-signed 25-year old defenseman Gustav Forsling to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.67 million.
2021-22: $1.5M Salary, $500K Signing Bonus
2022-23: $2.5M Salary
2023-24: $3.5M Salary
Jameson Olive: Panthers GM Bill Zito on the Forsling re-signing: “After joining the Panthers in January, Gustav had a career season setting personal records and establishing his defensive game to bolster our blueline. We are looking forward to watching him continue to develop his game with our club.”
CapFriendly: The Panthers have re-signed Anthony Duclair to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $3 million.
2021-22: $1.5 million base salary + $500,000 Signing Bonus
2022-23: $3 million base salary
2023-24: $4 million base salary
Anthony Duclair, extended 3x$3M by FLA, is a strong offensive middle six forward who produces at a high rate and can score too. His finishing actually dipped this year while his defensive metrics got the Quenneville bump. #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/BDpHiOXU2N
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 15, 2021