NHL News: Bishop, Canadiens, Flames, Predators, Sharks and Panthers

Bishop to waive NMC for the expansion draft

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop agrees to waive his no-movement clause for the expansion draft.

Sean Shapiro: There are still health concerns surrounding Bishop. It would still be a gamble by the Seattle Kraken to select him.

Jason Dickinson may be the top candidate to be selected by the Kraken.

Canadiens re-sign Belzile

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have re-signed 20-year old Alex Belzile to a one-year, two-deal.

Flames re-sign Ritchie

Calgary Flames: The Flames have re-signed Nick Ritchie to a one-year, $900,000 deal.

Predators re-sign Smith

Nashville Predators PR: The Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL.

Sharks re-sign Gambrell

Cap Friendly: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year, one-way deal worth $1.1 million.

Yandle’s buyout numbers

Puck Pedia: Breakdown of Keith Yandle‘s buyout.

2021-22: $2.34 million Cap Hit – $4 million savings

2022-23: $5.39 million Cap Hit – $958,000 savings

2023-24: $1.24 million Cap Hit/Cost

2024-25: $1.24 million Cap Hit/Cost

Panthers re-sign Forsling and Duclair

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have re-signed 25-year old defenseman Gustav Forsling to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.67 million.

2021-22: $1.5M Salary, $500K Signing Bonus

2022-23: $2.5M Salary

2023-24: $3.5M Salary

Jameson Olive: Panthers GM Bill Zito on the Forsling re-signing: “After joining the Panthers in January, Gustav had a career season setting personal records and establishing his defensive game to bolster our blueline. We are looking forward to watching him continue to develop his game with our club.”

CapFriendly: The Panthers have re-signed Anthony Duclair to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $3 million.

2021-22: $1.5 million base salary + $500,000 Signing Bonus

2022-23: $3 million base salary

2023-24: $4 million base salary