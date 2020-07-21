NHL News: Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Islanders, Penguins, and Golden Knights

John Dietz: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford, and defensemen Connor Murphy and Calvin de Haan missed practice again.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Jonathan Toews left practice early yesterday. Coach Jeremy Colliton: “Trying to keep him fresh. Nothing other than that.”

Scott MacDonald: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was not on the again. Forward Shane Bowers had missed the past few practices was back on the ice.

Adrian Dater: It may be getting to the point where we may have to start thinking that Makar won’t be ready for the start of the playoffs.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno missed yesterday mornings practice.

Mark Scheig: Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson was “unfit to play” and Foligno was “unable to practice.”

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Michael McNiven took a Shea Weber slapshot to the mask. The puck went through the mask and cut his face. Coach Claude Julien said that NcNiven didn’t have a headache or any other injury.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi was at practice yesterday for the first time. He’s type-1 diabetic and has Celiac disease. Given his medical conditions, he’s at a much higher risk and needed assurance that things were safe.

“He’s on board. Obviously he’s back,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said about the 25-year-old Winnipeg native. “But we know that, in his case, if there’s ever anything that happens that would put him at risk, he could leave.”

Andrew Gross: Leo Komarov and Sebastian Aho still haven’t been on the ice during New York Islanders camp.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn’t give an update on Sidney Crosby after he’s missed two practices in a row. Will have to get used to this idea of not being able to share any update.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty was “unable to participate” yesterday. Coach Peter DeBoer said Pacioretty didn’t have a positive COVID test.