NHL News: Blackhawks, Capitals, Flyers, Rangers, Waivers and Injury Notes

Blackhawks add two to COVID list

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks canceled practice yesterday as a precaution for potential exposure to COVID

Carter Baum of NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin were added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence List.

The Blackhawks already have Adam Boqvist, Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Wallmark on the list.

Capitals get a two back from COVID list

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and defenseman Dmitry Orlov were removed from the NHL’s COVID Protocol list.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov had tested positive for COVID. Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov remains on the list along with Samsonsov.

Konecny a healthy scratch

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault after making forward Travis Konecny a healthy scratch for last night’s game: “I’ve addressed this with the group a couple of times. Not a couple of times, basically after every game, about our need to play better 5v5, the need to do the right things, to play the right way.”

Rangers will rotate goalies

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that they will rotate goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev.

“We’ve got two really good ones.” “I just thought for short term, we’re going to go every other day with these guys… give them a little bit of a clearer picture and maybe a little bit more comfort.”

On waivers

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes put defenseman Kyle Capobianco on waivers. He requires waivers to be sent to the AHL or taxi squad.

Injury notes

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart missed yesterday’s game.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson left last night’s game early.

Dan Rosen: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Kris Letang is being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that they are hopeful to get defenseman Erik Cernak back on Monday.