NHL News: Blackhawks – Golden Knights, Flames, Canadiens, Red Wings and COVID Testing Results

Blackhawks and Golden Knights make a minor swap

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Dylan Sikura to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Brandon Pirri.

The 25-year old Sikura was drafted 178th overall in the 6th round of the 2014 draft by the Blackhawks. He carries a $750,000 cap hit and will be an RFA at the end of next season.

The 29-year old Pirri was drafted 59th overall in the 2nd round of the 2009 draft by the Blackhawks. He carries a $775,000 cap hit and will be a UFA at the end of next season.

Ben Pope: “Dylan Sikura and Brandon Pirri were, at different times, both considered future top-6 forwards for the Blackhawks. Their trade for each other today exemplifies how neither lived up to his potential.”

Vegas Golden Knights: “Sikura has posted 14 points (1G, 13A) in 47 NHL games and has 68 points (31G, 37A) in 91 AHL games.

He also recorded 146 points (58G, 88A) in 137 games during his four years at Northeastern University.”

Flames notes

Calgary Flames: The Flames have re-signed forward Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

Ryan Pike: It is sounding like the Flames are working with Dmitry Zavgorodniy’s camp to get him loaned to the KHL. The Flames had been looking at Zavgorodniy to go pro next season in the NHL or AHL.

Canadiens re-sign Lucchini

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed forward Jake Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cap Friendly: Lucchini will get $700,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the minors.

Red Wings sign Turgeon

Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Dominic Turgeon.

COVID Testing Results

NHL Public Relations: Statement from the NHL on their COVID-19 testing results

“The NHL completed the ninth week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 773 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs’ 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from September 20-26. The NHL has administrated 33,174 tests to Club personnel, including Players, since the start of Phase 4 with zero positive tests. The NHL will Issue its final update on COVID-19 testing results following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.”