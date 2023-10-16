NHL News: Blackhawks, Oilers, Kings, Blues, Lightning, and Golden Knights

MIke Zeisberger: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall expects to play tonight against the Maple Leafs.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Hall said he suffered a shoulder injury and that he had passed the concussion test “with ease.”

NHL.com: Hall was back skating with Connor Bedard at practice yesterday. Hall:

“I wouldn’t say I’m 110 percent but definitely good enough to play and much better than I was even two days ago. I’m able to practice and play, so there’s no reason why I can’t play in a game.

“I don’t put out timelines for injuries, but I know they’ve seen guys come back from my injury pretty quickly, so I was always thinking, take a game off and see if I can play here in Toronto. And I think I’ll be able to do that.”

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm returned on the weekend. He had been dealing with a groin issue.

NHL.com: The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Viktor Arvidsson on the LTIR last week and GM Rob Blake said that he might require back surgery.

“Unfortunately, suffered a back injury the first day of practice after the preseason, so first day of the regular season,” Blake said before the Kings hosted the Carolina Hurricanes at Crypto.com Arena. “The next day he went for further diagnosis, looks like he may have to have surgery next week for repair, which would take him out month to month, so we had to put him on long-term

“You’re never able to replace a player like . Very tenacious, generates a lot of shots, but keeps the team in it most of the time and gets guys going, too.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich didn’t practice yesterday after leaving Saturday’s game early.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Steven Stamkos missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed Saturday’s game after he took a puck to the head on Thursday and wasn’t feeling great. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he’s listed as day-to-day.

The Golden Knights are already without defensemen Alec Martinez (upper-body) and Zach Whitecloud (upper-body).

Forward William Carrier suffered an upper-body injury in their home opener. He’s been skating on his own and should be returning soon according to coach Cassidy.