NHL News: Blackhawks, Penguins, and Injury Updates From Around the League

Three Blackhawks enter COVID protocol

Mark Lazerus: Forwards Patrick Kane and Ryan Carpenter, as well as defenseman Erik Gustafsson were put in COVID protocol.

Letang in protocol

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Kris Letang was put in COVID protocol yesterday. Coach Mike Sullivan:

“He is not a confirmed positive. He has had a positive test. He is in the process of confirmatory tests, and that’s part of the protocol.”

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe: Boston Bruins forwards Nick Foligno and Anton Blidh are out today.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that the 33-year old Foligno was needing to have an MRI on an upper-body issue. Last year he dealt with a ‘debilitating’ back injury. Foligno suffered the upper-body injury last Wednesday.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi (fractured rib) was skating yesterday.

Elliotte Friedman: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will have more imagine done when they return to Los Angeles. The early word is there is no ligament damage.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that goaltender Semyon Varlamov isn’t ready to go just yet and won’t return to the lineup today.

New York Rangers: Coach Gerald Gallant said that Kaapo Kakko is skating and progressing well.

Ian Mendes: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray left yesterday’s game after taking a knee to the head by New York Rangers Chris Kreider.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis missed last night’s game. Coach Alain Vigneault feels that Ellis will be ready to go on their road trip.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that defenseman Zach Whitecloud is listed as week-to-week.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forward Nicklas Backstrom is progressing well from his hip injury and added, “He’s been on the ice quite a bit. He’s doing his thing. So, yeah, he’s moving forward.”