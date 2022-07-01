NHL News: Blackhawks, Red Wings, Fiala, Gaudette, Wedgewood, and Anderson

Luke Richardson get a four-year deal from the Blackhawks

Ben Pope: Pierre LeBrun reported that Luke Richardson’s contract with the Chicago Blackhawks is for four years at about $1.5 million per season.

Richardson’s deal is much cheaper than some of the other coaching contracts that have been handed out lately.

The Red Wings hire Derek Lalonde

Thomas Roth of Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have named Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde as their 28th head coach.

“I’m very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach,” Yzerman said. “He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay. We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.”

Kevin Fiala salary breakdown

Puck Pedia: The salary breakdown for Kevin Fiala’s seven-year, $7.875 million cap with the Los Angeles Kings. Years two through four he has a no-movement clause and in years five through seven a 10-team no-trade list.

2022-23: $3.25 million and a $3.25 million signing bonus

2023-24: $4.875 million and a $3.25 million signing bonus

2024-25: $5.5 million and a $3.25 million signing bonus

2025-26: $5.5 million and a $3.25 million signing bonus

2026-27: $6.5 million and a $2 million signing bonus

2027-28: $6.75 million and a $1 million signing bonus

2028-29: $6.75 million

Blue Jackets trade for Mathieu Olivier

Frank Seravalli: The Columbus Blue Jackets acquire Mathieu Olivier from the Nashville Predators for a 2022 4th round pick – originally belong to the Maple Leafs.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that he was going to be looking to add some toughness to their lineup this offseason.

“We’ve got some of that now.”

“We’ve watched him for a while now. He’s a guy we think can play the physical style and fit into our lineup.”

Adam Gaudette to become a UFA

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have told forward Adam Gaudette that they won’t be sending him a qualifying offer, therefore becoming a UFA.

The Stars re-sign Scott Wedgewood

The Dallas Stars have resigned UFA goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a two-year contract extension with a $1 million salary cap hit.

He’ll get $1 million for each season.

The Stars re-sign Riley Tufte

Puck Pedia: The Stars have re-signed pending RFA forward Riley Tufte to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $110,000 in the minors.

The Kraken re-sign Gustav Olofsson

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed pending UFA defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $275,000 in the minors.

The Kings re-sign Matt Villalta

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed RFA goaltender Matt Villalta to a one-year extension.

He’ll get $787,500 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

The Sabres re-sign Craig Anderson

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have signed goaltender Craig Anderson one-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million.

Puck Pedia: Anderson has $500,000 in potential game-played bonuses.