NHL News: Blackhawks, Waivers, Panthers, Rangers, and the NHL’s Statement on Russia

Blackhawks to name Davidson GM

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to name Kyle Davidson their full-time GM. Three immediate objectives.

“1. Win over a skeptical fan base

2. Jumpstart the on-ice rebuild

3. Restructure and restaff the front office”

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Edmonton Oilers Brendan Perlini was placed on waivers. Florida Panthers Petteri Lindbohm was placed on waivers.

Panthers sign Lindbohm

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have signed defenseman Petteri Lindbohm to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

Chris Johnston: “Petteri Lindbohm won Olympic gold with Finland earlier this month and has now signed with #FlaPanthers for the rest of the season. Lindbohm was with Jokerit until they withdrew from the KHL playoffs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Rangers extend Brodzinski

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have signed forward Jonny Brodzinski to a two-year, two-way contract extension with a $762,500 cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $315,000 in the minors with $365,500 guaranteed.

2022-23: $775,000 in the NHL, $325,000 in the minors with $365,500 guaranteed.

The NHL’s statement on Russia invading Ukraine

NHL Public Relations: Statement from the NHL.

“The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL.

We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.”

Protecting Russian players

Darren Dreger: “I just spoke with @HockeyAgent1 . He has raised concerns of “real threats” to his Russian based clients both in-person and on Social media to the NHLPA and NHL clubs with Russian born players. Milstein is asking for additional security for his players in North America.”