NHL News: Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Avalanche, Flames, Predators, Wild and Sabres

Blue Jackets sign their 2020 fifth-round pick

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 2020 fifth-round pick, defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to a three-year entry-level contract.

Blackhawks re-sign Nylander

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract extension worth $874,125.

Avs re-sign Gilbert

Elliotte Friedman: The Colorado Avalanche re-sign RFA Dennis Gilbert to a one-year deal. He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $160 in the AHL.

Parsons accepts qualifying offer from Flames

Ryan Pike: The Calgary Flames officially announce that Tyler Parsons accepted their qualifying offer of $772,000.

Predators lock up Saros

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have signed RFA goaltender Juuse Saros to a four-year, $20 million contract – a $5 million salary cap hit. There is no, no-trade or no-movement clauses.

2021-22: $4 million

2022-23: $5 million

2023-24: $6 million

2023-25: $5 million

Adam Vingan: “One question mark about Juuse Saros is that he has never started more than 35 games in a season But a career 2.50 GAA/.920 Sv% in 155 games is solid.”

All of that value has been in “distance” shots, almost exactly as expected from the “close” shot types. pic.twitter.com/LjprXss38Y — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) August 16, 2021

Wild re-sign Fiala

Minnesota Wild PR: The Minnesota Wild signed RFA forward Kevin Fiala to a one-year deal worth $5.1 million.

Kevin Fiala, signed 1x$5.1M by MIN, is a top six scoring winger who drives offence and produces very well at 5v5. His 2018-19 outlier is a good reminder of the effect that bad percentage luck can have on a player (and his trade value). #MNWild pic.twitter.com/SWUTLPAStA — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 16, 2021

Two salary arbitration cases remain

Cap Friendly: Remaining scheduled salary arbitration cases.

Travis Sanheim – Philadelphia Flyers – Aug 26

Nikita Zadorov – Calgary Flames – Aug 26

An interesting billboard goes up in Buffalo