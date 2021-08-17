NHL News: Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Avalanche, Flames, Predators, Wild and Sabres

Blue Jackets sign their 2020 fifth-round pick
CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 2020 fifth-round pick, defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to a three-year entry-level contract.
Blackhawks re-sign Nylander
Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract extension worth $874,125.
Avs re-sign Gilbert
Elliotte Friedman: The Colorado Avalanche re-sign RFA Dennis Gilbert to a one-year deal. He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $160 in the AHL.
Parsons accepts qualifying offer from Flames
Ryan Pike: The Calgary Flames officially announce that Tyler Parsons accepted their qualifying offer of $772,000.
Predators lock up Saros
Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have signed RFA goaltender Juuse Saros to a four-year, $20 million contract – a $5 million salary cap hit. There is no, no-trade or no-movement clauses.
2021-22: $4 million
2022-23: $5 million
2023-24: $6 million
2023-25: $5 million
Adam Vingan: “One question mark about Juuse Saros is that he has never started more than 35 games in a season But a career 2.50 GAA/.920 Sv% in 155 games is solid.”
All of that value has been in “distance” shots, almost exactly as expected from the “close” shot types. pic.twitter.com/LjprXss38Y
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) August 16, 2021
Wild re-sign Fiala
Minnesota Wild PR: The Minnesota Wild signed RFA forward Kevin Fiala to a one-year deal worth $5.1 million.
Kevin Fiala, signed 1x$5.1M by MIN, is a top six scoring winger who drives offence and produces very well at 5v5. His 2018-19 outlier is a good reminder of the effect that bad percentage luck can have on a player (and his trade value). #MNWild pic.twitter.com/SWUTLPAStA
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 16, 2021
Two salary arbitration cases remain
Cap Friendly: Remaining scheduled salary arbitration cases.
Travis Sanheim – Philadelphia Flyers – Aug 26
Nikita Zadorov – Calgary Flames – Aug 26
An interesting billboard goes up in Buffalo
Buffalo,
The time has come.
Starting today for the next two weeks in honor of our 300th episode:
Blueshirts Breakaway has purchased a billboard on I-190 next to the Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Arena demanding an Eichel trade.
We all want this Jack Eichel saga to end.#FreeJack pic.twitter.com/RNVQToorFK
— Ryan Mead (@OhRyanMead) August 16, 2021