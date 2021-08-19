NHL News: Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Golden Knights and Sabres

Blue Jackets sign Sillinger to ELC

Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 2021 first-round pick Cole Sillinger to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1.63 million AAV.

Yr 1: $832,500 salary, $92.5K signing bonus, $425,000 Potential “A” Perf. Bonuses, and $80,000 and minors.

Yr 2/3: $832,500 salary, $92.5K signing bonus, $850,000 Potential “A” Perf. Bonuses, and $80,000 and minors.

Blackhawks extend Entwistle

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have re-signed MacKenzie Entwistle to a two-year, one-way contract extension with a $800,000 salary cap hit. The contract will kick in after next season.

He is on a two-way contract this season at $812,000.

Hakkarainen on unconditional waivers

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have put forward Mikael Hakkarainen on unconditional waivers for the mutual termination of his contract.

Hakkarainen has a year left on his contract.

