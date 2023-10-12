NHL News: Blue Jackets, Blues, Howden Suspended, Short a Man, and Injury Notes

The Blue Jackets extend Justin Danforth

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Justin Danforth to a one-year, $1.1 million contract extension.

The Blues put Andre Heim on waivers

Chris Johnston: The St. Louis Blues have put Andre Heim on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Brett Howden suspended for two games

NHL Player Safety: Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for two games for an illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev.

Playing short-handed

Frank Seravalli: Because of their salary cap situation four teams were playing short a roster player last night – Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, and the Edmonton Oilers.

Bruce Garrioch: “I am led to believe if Norris can’t play Saturday this would allow them to make an emergency recall.”

Puck Pedia: “After playing short for 1 game, the #Sens could use an emergency exception recall on a player with a cap hit of $875K or less. He would not count against the cap until they have 20 healthy players.”

NHL Injury Notes

Tracey Myers of NHL,com: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body and is listed as week-to-week.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Chris MacFarland said that Pavel Francouz‘s injury is “indefinite.”

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Paul Vincent on Jordan Dumais’ upper-body injury that has him on the IR: “Nothing serious, it’s just that we want to protect our player. We want him to see a doctor, and we want to take care of him here.”

Once Dumais is ready to come off the IR, he’ll likely be sent to Halifax of the QMJHL.

Eric Stephens: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson didn’t play last night, and according to coach Todd McLellan his (upper-body) injury is a little bit longer than day-to-day.