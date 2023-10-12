NHL Rumors: Who are the Contenders for Free Agent Patrick Kane?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on unrestricted free agent Patrick Kane.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “At your latest 32 Thoughts blog on Sportsnet.ca. We’ll finish on this one. You mentioned Pat Kane. You mentioned Florida, you mentioned Buffalo as well. Those stories are things we’ve talked about plenty on the Podcast and elsewhere.

Here’s a question for you, should we throw the Dallas Stars in that as well?

Friedman: “Well I think why now? I think, I just heard the amount of interest in him has been enormous. Like, and, the thing I think that Kane is going to do is, he’s going to wait to see who’s good. And then he’ll use his heart to tell him where he wants to go out of all this.

You know, I think Dallas makes a lot of sense. I know Florida has been, people keep telling me Florida’s aggressive, Florida’s aggressive.

But the one thing about Buffalo is, it’s the most romantic thing, right? Him going back there. And I’ve had a couple people now tell me, just don’t discount the Kevyn Adams factor. He was Kane’s first roommate in Chicago. He would always invite Kane over for dinner when they weren’t on the road. I understand they kept up a pretty good relationship. I just had people tell me if Buffalo’s good, and they should be, do not discount the history between those two guys.

Marek: “Understood. I do look at the Dallas right side and after Joe Pavelski, it’s (Evgenii) Dadonov and Ty Dellandrea and say to myself, ‘I know the cap space issue is an issue but hmmm.’

When you have someone like Pat Kane available, and you’re the Dallas Stars and legitimate, you’re a contender to do some damage in the playoffs and maybe make it to the Stanley Cup. So, we’ll see what happens there.