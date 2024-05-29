NHL News: Blue Jackets, Kraken, Sharks, Blues, Blackhawks, and Devils

The Columbus Blue Jackets hire Don Waddell

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have hired Don Waddell as their president of hockey operations, general manager and alternate governor.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Columbus Blue Jackets as this is an organization that has everything you need to have success at the highest level,” said Waddell. “It’s a wonderful city with passionate fans, strong ownership, first-class facilities, and a desire to be the best. I’d like to thank the McConnell family, Mike Priest and John Davidson for this opportunity, and look forward to being part of this community.”

The Seattle Kraken hire Dan Bylsma

NHL: The Seattle Kraken have named Dan Bylsma as their next head coach. He has a 320-190-55 recond in 565 NHL games as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres.

“I think coaching in the National Hockey League is an extreme honor and privilege, and it’s a partnership with the organization and the GM,” Bylsma said, directing his statement to Kraken general manager Ron Francis. “And I think over the last three years, I’m truly honored that you think I’m the guy to do that for you and your team, so I thank you for that.”

The San Jose Sharks sign Will Smith

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have signed 2023 first-round pick, fourth overall, Will Smith to a three-year, entry-level deal with a $950,000 salary cap and an AAV of $4.15 million.

$855,000 NHL Salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $1 million (max) “A” performance bonuses, and $2.2 million in “B” performance bonuses.

The St. Louis Blues sign Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Puck Pedia: The St. Louis Blues have signed 2022 third-round pick, forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki to a three-year, entry-level contract with an $870,000 cap hit and $950,000 AAV.

$775,000 NHL Salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP Bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

The Chicago Blackhawks sign Zach Sanford and Martin Misiak

Scott Powers: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Zach Sanford to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $775,000.

Cap Friendly: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed 2023 second-round pick, forward Martin Misiak to a three-year, entry-level contract with an $878,000 cap hit and a $950,000 AAV.

Yrs 1 and 2: $775,000 base salary and a $95,000 signing bonus

Yr 3: $800,000 base salary and a $95,000 signing bonus

The New Jersey Devils sign goaltender Jakub Malek

Cap Friendly: The New Jersey Devils sign goaltender Jakub Malek to a two-year, entry-level contract with an $867,500 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

He has a $775,000 base salary with a $92,500 signing bonus and a European Assignment Clause for the 2024-25 season.