NHL News: Blue Jackets, Lightning, Ducks, Panthers, and Playoff Races

Blue Jackets sign Danforth

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Justin Danforth to a one-year that that kicks in next season.

Danford was sixth in KHL scoring with 23 goals, 32 assists for 55 points in 58 games for Vityaz Podolsk.

On Chinakhov’s deal

Puck Pedia: Columbus Blue Jackets signing of Yegor Chinakhov to a three-year entry-level deal kicks in this season and it doesn’t slide.

Aaron Portzline: Since Chinakov is 20-years old, his contract starts immediately. There is no way that Chinakhov would get his visa in place to play any games for the Blue Jackets this season.

2020-21: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus.

2021-22: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $500,000 “A” performance bonus.

2022-23: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $700,000 “A” performance bonus.

He’ll carry a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1.325 million AAV.

Lightning sign Miftakhov

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender and their 2020 sixth-round pick Amir Miftakhov to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal kicks in next season.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $80,000 signing bonus.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $80,000 signing bonus.

2023-24: 775,000 base salary, $80,000 signing bonus.

He’ll carry an $834,000 salary cap hit and AAV.

Henrique out of quarantine

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique is out of quarantine according to coach Dallas Eakins.

Record for Knight

NHL Public Relations: Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight became the youngest goaltender (20 years and 14 days) to start his NHL career 4-0-0. Kari Lehtonen with the Atlanta Thrashers held the previous market at 20 years and 139 days.