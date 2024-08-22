NHL News: Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights, Sharks, and the Blues

The Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign Cole Sillinger

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Cole Sillinger was re-signed to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.25 million.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell on Sillinger: “Cole Sillinger is a very smart, two-way center who competes extremely hard at both ends of the ice. He played over 200 NHL games before turning 21 and is coming off his best season, so we are looking forward to his continued growth as a player. He is going to be an important part of the present and future of this club.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Alex Steeves

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed RFA forward Alex Steeves to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $300,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.

NHL Rumors: Thatcher Demko, and Yaroslav Askarov

No confirmation if Thatcher Demko had a procedure done or not

Taj: Woodley on the Halford & Brough show on Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko: “There has been a lot of talk in the goalie world that there has been a procedure but I can’t confirm that. Poking around I don’t expect he will be ready for training camp but that doesn’t mean he won’t be ready for the regular season.”

Rick Dhaliwal: The Canucks are in the market for a goaltender and are making calls.

The Vegas Golden Knights are bringing a forward to camp on a PTO

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Tanner Pearson will be attending training camp on a PTO.

San Jose Sharks Logan Couture continues to work his way back

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks coach David Warsofsky on SiriusXMNHL on forward Logan Couture: “He’s working extremely hard. He’s in San Jose. He’s been in San Jose. He’s training. He’s working out. I know he’s feeling good, and I know when Logan is feeling good, we will let him play. We have a really good plan as an organization for Logan to get him back healthy.”

Why Didn’t the Edmonton Oilers Match the Offer Sheets and What Challenges are Ahead?

St. Louis Blues GM is only concerned about his own organization and fans

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on offer sheets: “I think it was reported that I wouldn’t’ve done this to Kenny Holland. That’s the furthest thing from the truth. Quite honestly, I’d do it to my mother if she was managing the Oilers. My job is to take care of St. Louis Blues fans and organization.”