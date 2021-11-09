NHL News: Blue Jackets, Senators, Sharks, Blues and Eichel

COVID Notes

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi is back in Columbus after testing positive back on October 31st. Domi will need to pass a cardiac test and test negative before he’s eligible to return to the lineup.

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen didn’t say when he was able to check out of the New York Hotel.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forwards Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell were put on COVID protocol.

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks John MacLean said that none of their players who are in COVID protocol will be with the team on the Canadian portion of their road trip. They, along with head coach Bob Boughner will meet the team on Friday and Denver if all goes to plan.

Ken Warren: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on Torey Krug being placed in COVID protocol: “The people that have had COVID I’ve talked to haven’t had many symptoms, so the positive is that the vaccines seem to be working and the symptoms that the players are getting are very minor.”

“In today’s world, it’s very difficult to curb it. Societies are open now, our players are doing the best they can do, but I think it’s just the reality of today’s world that if you test every three days, you’re going to catch people (with positive tests).”

Eichel hoping for some change

TSN: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel will have his disc replacement surgery on Friday.

Eichel hopes his process will help give the players more rights and say when determining courses of action for their injuries.

“I think my situation shined light on maybe some things that could be changed, and I hope that they are in the future,” Eichel said. “I don’t necessarily agree with the team having the full say in what to do with medical treatment. I think it should be a collaboration.”

