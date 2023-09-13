NHL News: Blues, Avalanche, Jets, Hurricanes, Golden Knights, and the Blue Jackets

St. Louis Blues: GM Doug Armstrong said that defenseman Torey Krug will have his right foot re-evaluated on October 1st after suffering an injury during training.

The Avs sign Tomas Tatar

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Tomas Tatar to one-year deal at $1.5 million.

The Avs are now projected to be $7.24 million over the salary cap ceiling with a full 23-man roster of 13 forwards, 8 defensemen and 2 goalies.

Gabriel Landeskog and his $7 million cap hit will go on the LTIR. They need to clear $237,500 to become cap compliant.

The Jets name a new captain

John Lu: The Winnipeg Jets have named Adam Lowry their team captain for the upcoming season.

The Hurricanes adding two on PTOs

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forwards Kieffer Bellows and Jayden Halbgewachs to PTOs.

Already signed to PTOs with the Hurricanes are forwards Cory Conacher, Brendan Perlini, Nick Shore, and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu.

The Golden Knights sign Max Comtois to a PTO

Chris Johnston: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Max Comtois to a PTO.

NHL/NHLPA investigated a Mike Babcock accusation

Michael Russo: The NHL and NHLPA investigated the allegations made about Mike Babcock and it was a “misconception” according to NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Statements from Mike Babcock and Boone Jenner.

Babcock: “While meeting with our players and staff I asked them to share, off their phones, family pictures as part of the process of getting to know them better. There was absolutely nothing more to it than that.

The way this was portrayed on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast was a gross misrepresentation of those meetings and extremely offensive. These meetings have been very important and beneficial, not only for me but for our players and staff as well, and to have them depicted like this is irresponsible and completely inaccurate.”

Jenner: “While meeting with Babs he asked me about my family and where I’m from, my upcoming wedding and hockey-related stuff. He then asked if I had pictures of my family and I was happy to share some with him. He showed me pictures of his family. I thought it was a great first meeting and good way for us to start to build a relationship. To have this blown out of proportion is truly disappointing.”

Mike Babcock has allegedly been asking various Blue Jackets to see their phones then AirPlaying their photos on his office TV. ?: https://t.co/sFJxtm8Pp2 pic.twitter.com/zsiql2uJ5x — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 12, 2023

Mike Commodore: “All of this is 100% true. I heard about this exact same incident out of Cbus 6 weeks ago. Recently I have heard about it happening to multiple players and staff. I was waiting till camp to come out with it to protect sources.”T