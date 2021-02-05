NHL News: Blues-Avs, New Safety Measures, Bettmen Statement, and Why The Devils-Sabres Game Went On

Blues-Avs Postponed

Jim Thomas: This weekend’s games between the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche have been postponed because of COVID issues with the Avalanche.

Have heard that the Blues are looking to have games scheduled with the Arizona Coyotes.

New safety measures and a statement from Bettman

NHL.com: The NHL adds more safety measures as the COVID Protocol list grows and more games are postponed.

“With about 20 percent of our season played, we are mindful of the fact that we might be seeing a more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments to our Protocols as we consult on a daily basis with, and adhere to, the recommendations of our medical advisors,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. “It is important to note that, while we have seen almost 100 players enter our COVID Protocols, fewer than half have done so because of confirmed positive tests – and, among that group, many have not been symptomatic. Our priority has been and will continue to be to act conservatively with an abundance of caution, understanding that there are many things about the transmission of COVID-19 that are still being discovered. As a result, we won’t hesitate to take additional measures as indicated by what we are learning and as directed by our medical advisers.”

New measures include the removal of glass behind the bench, limitation of time at the arena (one hour and 45 minutes before), physical distancing in team spaces (creating extra dressing rooms if possible), and air filtration and air cleaning (on the players’ benches).

Sabres coach tests positive

John Shannon: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive for COVID.

Statement on why the Sabres – Devils game that went on

John Vogl: NHLPA senior director of communications Jonathan Weatherdon when asked about New Jersey Devils Kyle Palmieri being placed on the COVID Protocol Absence list, then the Devils – Buffalo Sabres game was played on Sunday. The Sabres are now shut down as well. Statement: