NHL News: Blues, Maple Leafs, Kings, Capitals, Sabres, Stars, Predators, Penguins, and Golden Knights

Sanford remains on the COVID list

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford remains in San Jose and is on the COVID protocol related absence list. No other Blues player/coach was added yesterday. The Blues had been hoping for a false positive.

Boyd to waivers

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs putting Travis Boyd on waivers was done to help bank salary cap space for the trade deadline. If Boyd gets through waivers, the Leafs will then be able to move him back and forth between the taxi squad and their NHL roster.

Kings extend Roy

TSN: The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Matt Roy to a three-year, $9.45 million contract extension.

Capitals extend van Riemsdyk

TSN: The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension.

Injury Notes

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel and goaltender Linus Ullmark are still not practicing.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres coach Don Granato said the Ullmark will travel with the team on their road and will start practicing soon.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov and Roope Hintz missed last night’s game.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators forward Mikael Granlund is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Brandon Tanev missed yesterday’s game.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Max Pacioretty is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.