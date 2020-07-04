NHL News: Blues Players Test Positive, McDavid-Draisaitl Arrive, and the Wild Want To Win Games Not Lottery

Blues players test positive

Jeremy Rutherford and Scott Burnside of The Athletic: Multiple St. Louis Blues players have tested positive for COVID-19 according to sources. The Blues canceled practice yesterday. They weren’t scheduled to skate this weekend, and their facilities are now closed for the weekend.

Practices on Monday are still planned.

A source said that about two-thirds of the Blues players are in town and were skating this week.

The NHL didn’t respond to any inquiries yesterday by The Athletic, and GM Doug Armstrong said in a text that the “NHL handles all talk related to (COVID-19).”

Will positive test info be made public once games start?

Rick Westhead: Once the play-in round starts, there are several team executives who are concerned that the NHL and NHLPA may not disclose if players test positive for COVID.

If information about positive tests is only known to teammates, staff and other insiders, it may compromise the integrity of betting lines. It’s estimated that $300 million is bet legally on NHL games during a year.

McDavid, Draisaitl take to the ice in Phase 2

NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were on the ice for the first time with teammates yesterday. Also skating for the first time were Zack Kassian, Tyler Ennis and Darnell Nurse.

Wild thinking winning round and not the draft lottery

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said their goal is to win their play-in round and not the NHL draft lottery.