NHL News: Blues, Senators, Stars, Ducks, and Kraken

The St. Louis Blues extend Pavel Buchnevich

Chris Johnston: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Pavel Buchnevich to a six-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $8 million.

Matthew DeFranks: Salary breakdown

2025-26: $8 million (NTC)

2026-27: $6 million (NTC)

2027-28: $10 million (NTC)

2028-29: $11 million (NTC)

2029-30: $8 million (20-team NTC)

2030-31: $5 million (15-team NTC)

A no-trade goes into effect immediately for Buchnevich. He has a year left on his current contract.

Pavel Buchnevich signs extension with #STLBlues He had a down year by his standards, and is a sleeper pick for a bounce-back campaign.https://t.co/E1GRzmNAfR pic.twitter.com/vXv6h1y36R — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) July 2, 2024

Pavel Buchnevich signs a perfect extension with the Blues. pic.twitter.com/nqZBlOyNy5 — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) July 2, 2024

The St. Louis Blues acquire Mathieu Joseph

St. Louis Blues: The Ottawa Senators trade forward Mathieu Joseph and a 2025 third-round pick to the Blues for future considerations.

Shawn Simpson: “Joseph was a nice guy and good vibe guy with the Sens. But he wasn’t a leader like Paul. They’ve had to work to replace the leadership of Paul and Brown. So many mistakes by Dorion.”

Mathieu Joseph, acquired by STL, is a defence-first middle six winger and penalty killer. #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/bKGgEs2Ofw — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 2, 2024

The Ottawa Senators sign Shane Pinto

Ottawa Senators: The Senators sign Shane Pinto to a two-year contract worth $7.5 million – a $3.75 million cap hit.

Bruce Garrioch: “Once the #Sens moved Joseph, they told the agent let’s get a 2-year deal done. Postmedia has reported the two sides were talking about a five or six-year contract in the 5M range. Senators weren’t willing to go there. June 19 I reported the two sides were talking bridge.”

Shane Pinto has finally re-signed with the Ottawa Senators to a two-year deal with an AAV around of $3.5M. Pinto had pretty good second half of the last season. He has a potential to be a legit TOP6 center in the next season already. pic.twitter.com/Oirf1WgAen — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) July 2, 2024

The St. Louis Blues acquire Radek Faksa

St. Louis Blues: The Dallas Stars trade forward Radek Faksa to the Blues for future consideration.

Bruce LeVine: “Radek Faksa was a quality person and always fun to talk with in the room. At age 11 he moved 90 miles away from his home because hockey was the best path to a better life. He and his family will be missed. Best of luck on your next chapter.”

Radek Faksa has been traded from the Dallas Stars to the St. Louis Blues. Faksa is a 4th line defensive center. We’re curious on the return. But I guess it’s a cap dump from Dallas. pic.twitter.com/HTd0CZYdRD — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) July 2, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks acquire a defenseman from the Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken: The Kraken trade defenseman Brian Dumoulin to the Anaheim Ducks for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Geoff Baker: “Trading Brian Dumoulin for a draft pick helps the #SEAKraken shed $3.15M in salary for next season, allowing them to accommodate yesterday’s FA signings plus upcoming Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen contracts.”