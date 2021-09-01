NHL News: Blues Sign Dickinson and the Blackhawks Extend Murphy

The Blues sign Tanner Dickinson

Cap Friendly: The St. Louis Blues have signed 2020 fourth-round pick Tanner Dickinson to a three-year entry-level contract with a salary cap hit of $848,333.

2021-22: $750,000 salary with a $90,000 signing bonus

2022-23: $750,000 salary with a $90,000 signing bonus

2023-24: $775,000 salary with a $90,000 signing bonus

The Blackhawks extend Connor Murphy

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenseman Connor Murphy to a four-year contract extension with a $4.4 million salary cap hit.

Murphy is scheduled to make $3.85 million this season and would have been an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Mark Lazerus: “That’s pretty darn team-friendly in both term & money. He’ll be 32 when the deal ends.”

Chicago Blackhawks Communications: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman after extending Murphy.

“When we acquired Connor in the summer of 2017, we had visions of him growing as both a player and leader in our organization for many years. He has transformed into a defenseman capable of matching up with the opponent’s best players and someone we trust to help us preserve a lead in the final minutes. Connor’s voice carries weight in our locker room as a veteran presence and we’re thrilled that his development and leadership will continue as a Blackhawk.”

Connor Murphy, signed to a 4x$4.4M extension by CHI, is a top-pairing defensive defenceman. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/za8utxLUtY — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 31, 2021