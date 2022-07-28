NHL News: Bobby Brink, salary arbitration dates, Kyle Okposo, and the worst NHL contracts

Surgery for Bobby Brink

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers Bobby Brink has surgery to repair a torn left labrum and he’ll be out for an estimated five months.

Salary Arbitration dates

NHL.com: A list of the 24 players who had filed for salary arbitration, and two teams filed for club-elected salary arbitration, and the dates the hearings are scheduled for.

Anaheim Ducks – Isac Lundestrom – signed on July 25th

Arizona Coyotes – Lawson Crouse – August 8th

Boston Bruins – Pavel Zacha – August 11th

Calgary Flames – Oliver Kylington – August 10th

Calgary Flames – Andrew Mangiapane – August 5th

Calgary Flames – Matthew Phillips – signed July 23th

Calgary Flames – Matthew Tkachuk – club-elected – signed and traded July 22nd

Carolina Hurricanes – Ethan Bear – signed July 27th

Carolina Hurricanes – Maxime Lajoie – August 9th

Detroit Red Wings – Jake Walman – August 11th

Edmonton Oilers – Jesse Puljujarvi – signed July 26th

Edmonton Oilers – Kailer Yamamoto – August 7th

Nashville Predators – Yakov Trenin – August 2nd

New Jersey Devils – Jesper Bratt – August 3rd

New Jersey Devils – Tyce Thompson – August 11th

New Jersey Devils – Vitek Vanecek – signed July 19th

New Jersey Devils – Miles Wood – club-elected – August 6th

Ottawa Senators – Mathieu Joseph – August 1st

Philadelphia Flyers – Zack MacEwen – August 8th

Pittsburgh Penguins – Kasperi Kapanen – signed July 21st

San Jose Sharks – Kaapo Kahkonen – signed July 18th

San Jose Sharks – Steven Lorentz – signed July 22nd

Seattle Kraken – Morgan Geekie – signed July 24th

St. Louis Blues – Niko Mikkola – signed July 17th

Vegas Golden Knight – Keegan Kolesar – August 10th

Winnipeg Jets – Mason Appleton – August 11th

Kyle Okposo on his concussion A minor concussion caused Kyle Okposo to go into a completely manic state, that left him unable to sleep for weeks. It took a doctor shoving his hands down his throat to save him. @bookerT2116 told his insane story on @spittinchiclets this week: https://t.co/XvzKKDfHcB pic.twitter.com/29ItpW51ed — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 27, 2022

Top 10 worst NHL contracts

Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic: The 10 worst NHL contracts according to his model. (check out the article for an explanation of the model)

10. Ben Chiarot – Detroit Red Wings – Four years at $4.8 million per.

9. Nick Suzuki – Montreal Canadiens – Eight years at $7.9 million.

8. Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets – Six years at $9.6 million.

7. Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – Five years at $11.5 million.

6. Colton Parayko – St. Louis Blues – Eight years at $6.5 million.

5. Darnell Nurse – Edmonton Oilers – Eight years at $9.3 million.

4. Marc-Edouard Vlasic – San Jose Sharks – Four years at $7 million.

3. Jeff Skinner – Buffalo Sabres – Five years at $9 million.

2. Seth Jones – Chicago Blackhawks – Eight years at $9.5 million.

1. Tyler Seguin – Dallas Stars – Five years at $9.9 million.