NHL News: BoG Meetings – Salary Cap, Play-Ins, and the Senators Sale

The salary cap may only go up by a million next season

Frank Seravalli: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that their estimates now have the players owning $70 million in escrow payments at the end of the season. This would mean that the salary cap may only increase by $1 million next season.

Bettman wouldn’t say if they’d be willing to negotiate with the NHLPA for a large increase.

Pierre LeBrun: Bettman said that it is possible that the remaining season revenue could exceed their expectations and maybe the cap could go up more than the $1 million.

Sean Shapiro: If the escrow gets paid off, the cap could go up to “$86 million plus” next season.

Ryan Rishaug: Which teams make the playoffs and the Canadian dollar improving would help increase league revenue.

No play-ins for the NHL

Chris Johnston: Commissioner Bettman said again that he’s not interested in adding a play-in round for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“You’re looking to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Plenty of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators

Chris Johnston: Commissioner Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that they recently met with actor Ryan Reynolds about his interest in being a partner in the next Ottawa Senators ownership group.

Frank Seravalli: Bettman said that more than 12 groups have signed a non-disclosure agreement to get access to look at the Ottawa Senators’ financials. They should be able to look at the numbers soon.

