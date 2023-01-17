NHL News: Boldy, Nedeljkovic, Cammano, and Injury Updates

Salary breakdown for Matt Boldy

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Matt Boldy‘s seven-year, $7 million salary.

2023-24: $8 million

2024-25: $9.7 million

2025-26: $7.7 million

2026-27: $6 million

2027-28: $5.96 million

2028-29: $5.82 million*

2029-30: $5.82 million*

Nedeljkovic and Caamano clear waivers

Cap Friendly: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and Dallas Stars forward Nick Caamano cleared waivers.

NHL Injuries

DNVR Avalanche: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin returned to the lineup yesterday.

Mark Scheig: The Columbus Blue Jackets placed forward Yegor Chinakhov on the IR with an ankle injury retroactive to December 20th. He is expected to be out for four weeks from the time of injury, so he could be back soon.

Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane practiced yesterday and was to meet with doctors to see about getting clearance to return to the lineup. The Oilers will need to make a roster move before they can activate Kane.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider was on the ice.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said on the weekend that forward Josh Norris wouldn’t be ready to return on Monday night from his shoulder injury but added that he is expected to play this week.

Defenseman Artem Zub missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He blocked a shot last game and left after the second period.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson returned last night after missing a couple of games with an illness.

Defenseman Jan Rutta was a late scratch and is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg didn’t practice yesterday. He missed Saturday’s game with an illness.

Defenseman T.J. Brodie (rib) didn’t practice yesterday.

Mark Masters: Brodie has been out since January 8th with a rib injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe: “They had told me to expect it to be about two weeks. He’s trending that way. He might’ve got on the ice for a little bit today … He’s been progressing …”

Sportsnet: Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson had shoulder surgery and will be out for six months. He suffered the injury back on December 8th.

Defenseman Mac Hollowell, who was playing in the AHL, will be out 12 weeks with a fractured kneecap that required surgery.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said that they don’t expect defenseman Tucker Poolman to play again this season. They hope to have some long-term information soon.