NHL News: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, and CBA Extension Talks

Bruins player tested positive

Fluto Shinzawa: A Boston Bruins player tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and will be tested again next week.

Conor Ryan: The Bruins player who tested positive has not been to their practice arena according to GM Don Sweeney.

TSN: The Bruins player has had two tests since the positive test and both have come back negative.

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula has recovered from his hand injury and will be ready to play.

Defenseman Adam Boqvist had been in concussion protocol when the pause occurred. He’ll be ready to go as well.

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman didn’t have an update on Andrew Shaw and his concussion but hasn’t been ruled out. Bowman also didn’t have an update on Brent Seabrook and Zack Smith.

“Obviously Andrew Shaw, his injury is a little tough to pinpoint with a concussion as far as healing time on that,” Bowman said. “I don’t have much of an update on him. “Zack Smith and Brent Seabrook, I don’t have a definite update on them yet other than they’re still progressing through their recovery and we should know more in the coming weeks on both of them”

CBA extension could be for four or five years

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: CBA negotiations have started. The current CBA is scheduled to expire in September 2022 the NHL and NHLPA are looking at a four- or five-year extension. All the details don’t have to be in place by the time they restart the season.

